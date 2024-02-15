Menu
Pizza
- Plain Pizza Small 12"$8.75
- Plain Pizza Large 16"$14.95
- All Meat Small 12"$16.99
- All Meat Large 16"$27.50
- Clean the Floor Small 12"$16.99
- Clean the Floor Large 16"$27.50
- Veggie Small 12"$16.99
- Veggie Large 16"$27.50
- Hawaiian Small 12"$12.35
- Hawaiian Large 16"$20.50
- Margherita Small 12'$12.35
- Margherita Large 16'$20.50
- Half & Half Specialty Pizza Small 12"
- Half & Half Specialty Pizza Large 16"
- Dave's Special Small 12"$14.00
- Dave's Special Large 16"$22.00
Sandwiches
Salads
Breadsticks
Beverages
- Coke$2.25
- Diet Coke$2.25
- Sprite$2.25
- Dr. Pepper$2.25
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.25
- Fruit Punch$2.25
- Unsweet Tea$2.25
- Sweet Tea$2.25
- Coffee$2.25
- Kids Drinks (4 and under)$1.50
- Water
- Gallon Unsweet Tea without Set ups$7.95
- Gallon Unsweet Tea with Set ups$9.95
- Gallon Sweet Tea without Set ups$7.95
- Gallon Sweet Tea with Set ups$9.95
Dessert
Lunch Special
1 slice of pepperoni pizza and a small salad
2 slices of pepperoni pizza
Irianas Location and Hours
(501) 374-3656
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM