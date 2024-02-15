Iriana's Pizza 201 E Markham St 100
Full Menu
Pizza
- Plain Pizza Small 12"$8.75
Cheese only
- Plain Pizza Large 16"$14.95
Cheese only
- All Meat Small 12"$16.99
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, and Beef
- All Meat Large 16"$27.50
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, and Beef
- Clean the Floor Small 12"$16.99
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Black Olives
- Clean the Floor Large 16"$27.50
Pepperoni, Candian Bacon, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Black Olives
- Veggie Small 12"$16.99
Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Zucchini, and Tomatoes
- Veggie Large 16"$27.50
Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Zucchini, and Tomatoes
- Hawaiian Small 12"$12.35
Canadian Bacon and Pinneapple
- Hawaiian Large 16"$20.50
Candian Bacon and Pinneapple
- Margherita Small 12'$12.35
Pesto base, Cheese, and Tomoatoes
- Margherita Large 16'$20.50
Pesto base, Cheese, and Tomoatoes
- Half & Half Specialty Pizza Small 12"
- Half & Half Specialty Pizza Large 16"
- Dave's Special Small 12"$14.00
Pepperoni, Beef and Extra Cheese
- Dave's Special Large 16"$22.00
Pepperoni, Beef and Extra Cheese
Sandwiches
- Italian Grinder Half$7.75
Genoa salami, ham, capocollo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cheese on homemade french bread, Chips included
- Italian Grinder Whole$10.75
Genoa salami, ham, capocollo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cheese on homemade french bread; Chips included
- Sausage Grinder Half$7.75
Italian sausage, cheese, and tomato sauce on homemade french bread; Chips included
- Sausage Grinder Whole$10.75
Italian sausage, cheese, and tomato sauce on homemade french bread; Chips included
- Veggie Grinder Half$6.65
Mushrooms, peppers, zucchini, onions, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese on homemade french bread; chips included
- Veggie Grinder Whole$9.75
Mushrooms, peppers, zucchini, onions, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese on homemade french bread; chips included
- Meatball Grinder Half$7.75
Meatballs, cheese and tomato sauce on homemade french bread; chips included
- Meatball Grinder Whole$10.75
Meatballs, cheese and tomato sauce on homemade french bread; chips included
Salads
- Small salad$4.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, cheese and croutons includes one breadstick
- Large salad$7.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, cheese and croutons includes two breadsticks
- Small salad w/ham$5.49
Ham, Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushroom, cheese and croutons includes one breadstick
- Large salad w/ham$9.49
Ham, Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, cheese and croutons includes two breadsticks
- Tub of Salad$29.50
Feeds 10-12
Breadsticks
Beverages
- Coke$2.25
- Diet Coke$2.25
- Sprite$2.25
- Dr. Pepper$2.25
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.25
- Fruit Punch$2.25
- Unsweet Tea$2.25
- Sweet Tea$2.25
- Coffee$2.25
- Kids Drinks (4 and under)$1.50
- Water
- Gallon Unsweet Tea without Set ups$7.95
- Gallon Unsweet Tea with Set ups$9.95
8 Cups
- Gallon Sweet Tea without Set ups$7.95
- Gallon Sweet Tea with Set ups$9.95
8 cups